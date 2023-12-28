Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC STD

6/16
92,549*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
Power8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Speed87 kmph
View all Splendor Plus XTEC specs and features

Splendor Plus XTEC STD Latest Updates

Splendor Plus XTEC falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Splendor Plus XTEC STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 92,549. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.8 L
  • Length: 2000 mm
  • Max Power: 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
    • ...Read More

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 92,549*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    79,911
    RTO
    6,392
    Insurance
    6,246
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    92,549
    EMI@1,989/mo
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.8 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Wheelbase
    1236 mm
    Height
    1052 mm
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Saddle Height
    785 mm
    Width
    720 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Speed
    87 kmph
    Max Power
    8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    49.5 mm
    Max Torque
    8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    97.2 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Type
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    4 speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    50 mm
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    "Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology, Real Time Mileage Indicator"
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC STD EMI
    EMI1,790 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    83,294
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    83,294
    Interest Amount
    24,125
    Payable Amount
    1,07,419

