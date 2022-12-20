Bajaj Platina 110 ABS launched, becomes India’s most affordable bike with ABS

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS version has been launched in India priced at ₹72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the Platina the first commuter in its segment to get the Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS). It has also become the most affordable motorcycle in India currently to get ABS as standard fitment.

The Platina 110 ABS was launched last year as well and the new model arrives with a refreshed look. Bajaj says the introduction of ABS in the 100-100 cc commuter motorcycle category is an important step in enhancing road safety in India. The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS comes equipped with a front disc brake with the single-channel ABS unit, which is a big step-up from the Combi-Braking System (CBS) otherwise mandatory on small capacity two-wheelers. As per government regulations, two-wheelers under 125 cc need CBS as standard, while all two-wheelers above 125 cc need to get ABS as part of the standard safety kit.

Speaking at the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles - Bajaj Auto, said, “India accounts for highest road deaths across the world with 2-wheelers accounting for 45 per cent of these accidents. Our understanding of the Indian consumer suggests that commuter riders face panic braking scenarios frequently. With the new Platina 110 ABS, we want to offer riders complete control in unforeseen braking scenarios. We are confident that two-wheeler riders who face difficult riding situations would consider the Platina 110 ABS to keep themselves and their loved ones safe with the best-in-segment braking technology."

The Bajaj Platina 110 remains a popular seller for the company and the model is powered by the 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed transmission. On the feature front, the motorcycle packs a comfortable seat, longer front and rear suspensions, halogen headlamp with DRL, digital speedometer with ABS indicator, gear indicator and gear shift indicator. The Platina 110 ABS is available in four colours - Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue.

