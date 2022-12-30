HT Auto
2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: 5 things you should know

Bajaj Platina is a very popular commuter motorcycle in the Indian market. It has been on sale for several years now and the overtime manufacturer has launched new variants and updated the motorcycle over time. The latest new variant of the motorcycle is the Platina 110 ABS which has been launched recently. Here, are five things that one should know about the Platina 110 ABS.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is offered in three colour options - Cocktail Wine Red, Saffire Blue and Ebony Black.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Design

In terms of design, the Platina 110 ABS looks identical to the rest of the variants of the Platina. It gets a single-pod headlamp with a halogen bulb and a LED Daytime Running Lamp above it which is in form of a stripe. There is a small tinted visor above the headlamp. There is a single-piece seat and flat footpegs which are taken from the Platina Comfortec. Bajaj has also added some new graphics on the side to enhance the appeal of the motorcycle. There are three colour options that one can choose from - Cocktail Wine Red, Saffire Blue and Ebony Black.

A closer look at Bajaj Platina's semi-digital instrument cluster.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Specs

The Platina 110 ABS gets a 115.45 cc, DTS-i powered engine that produces 8.48 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar P150 review: How is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar?

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Features

The Platina 110 ABS is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, gear position indicator, gear guidance indicator and ABS indicator. The Platina 110 ABS is the only motorcycle in its segment that is equipped with a single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Hardware

A closer look at the front disc brake of Platina 110 ABS.
Platina 110 ABS uses a tubular single down tube with a lower cradle frame as chassis. The frame is suspended by hydraulic telescopic forks in the front with 135 mm of travel and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear with 110 mm of travel. Bajaj is using 80/100 R17 tyres for the front and rear. Both of them are of tubeless type. Braking duties are done by 240 mm disc with single channel ABS in the front and at the rear, there is a 110 mm drum brake with CBS.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Price

Bajaj Auto has priced the Platina 110 ABS at 72,224 (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Platina 110 ABS
