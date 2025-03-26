In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Shine
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|10.74 PS PS