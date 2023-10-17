In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs 78,687 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less