In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS