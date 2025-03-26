In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Pulsar 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 85,677
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|11.8 PS PS