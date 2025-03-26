hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Pulsar 125

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Pulsar 125
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 69,284₹ 85,677
Mileage70 kmpl51.46 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc124.4 cc
Power8.60 PS PS11.8 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Left View
Right View
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Length
2006 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg140 kg
Height
1100 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
741 mm755 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm50.5 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm56 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69098,159
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28485,178
RTO
5,5426,814
Insurance
5,8646,167
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7342,109

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS in India priced under 1.20 lakh
26 Mar 2025
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
14 Jun 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 5: New-gen Renault Kiger and Triber in works, Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued
6 Jan 2025
The new Pulsar 125 retain some of the design language but will get an all-new chassis.
New Bajaj Pulsar 125 leaked ahead of launch, likely to debut on August 12
4 Aug 2026
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets LED headlamps, updated indicators, and new colour options.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 89,910
20 Jan 2026
Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Platina 110 NXT motorcycle in India, which is available in three colour choices.
2025 Bajaj Platina 110 available in two variants. Which one to pick?
11 May 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers