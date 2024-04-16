Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes with 659 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tuareg 660 starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia Tuareg 660 sits in the Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Aprilia Tuareg 660 price starts at ₹ 18.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes in 2 variants. Aprilia Tuareg 660's top variant is Evocative Dakar Podium.
