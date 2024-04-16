HT Auto
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Front View
1/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rear Right View
2/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Right View
3/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Speedometer View
4/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Windshield View
5/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Engine View
6/7

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Specifications

Aprilia Tuareg 660 starting price is Rs. 18,85,000 in India. Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 659 cc engine. Aprilia Tuareg 660 mileage is 19.2 kmpl.
18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Specs

Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes with 659 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tuareg 660 starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia Tuareg 660 sits in the ...Read More

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Specifications and Features

Evocative Dakar Podium
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system
Stroke
63.93 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
6 speed
Displacement
659 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm
Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine maps
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Alternatives

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
CRF1100L Africa Twin Specs

Aprilia Tuareg 660 News

The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle
2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh
16 Apr 2024
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
7 Apr 2024
Aprilia will sell the Tuareg 660 in three colour options.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 prices revealed ahead of official launch
6 Apr 2024
The Tuareg 660 has been on sale for quite some time now in the global market.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 listed on India website. Launch imminent?
5 Apr 2024
The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
17 Apr 2024
View all
 Aprilia Tuareg 660 News

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Variants & Price List

Aprilia Tuareg 660 price starts at ₹ 18.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes in 2 variants. Aprilia Tuareg 660's top variant is Evocative Dakar Podium.

STD
18.85 Lakhs*
659 cc
80.21 PS
Evocative Dakar Podium
19.16 Lakhs*
659 cc
80.21 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

