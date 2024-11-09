In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuareg 660
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 18.85 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|80.21 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS