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HomeCompare BikesTuareg 660 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia Tuareg 660 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price starts at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuareg 660 engine makes power and torque 80.21 PS PS & 70 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Tuareg 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Tuareg 660 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tuareg 660 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 18.85 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1082.96 cc
Power80.21 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
Tuareg 660
Aprilia Tuareg 660
STD
₹18.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L24.5 L
Kerb Weight
204 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm810-830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15 x 21, Rear :-4.25 x 18Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
80.21 PS @ 9250 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemMultiplate Wet Clutch
Stroke
63.93 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
70 Nm @ 6500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 speedManual Transmission
Displacement
659 cc1082.96 cc
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm92 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Engine brake, Engine mapsHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,89,52217,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
18,85,00015,96,500
RTO
1,50,8001,27,720
Insurance
53,72238,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,91138,150

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