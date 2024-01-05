Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details

Royal Enfield has been working relentlessly to expand its portfolio. The manufacturer will soon launch the Shotgun 650 in the Indian market. With the Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield will have four 650 cc motorcycles in its lineup. But that is not all, they are also working on the new Classic 650. It is supposed to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. The test mules of the new motorcycle have been spotted now.

The spy shots reveal that the Classic 650 will share its chassis with the Super Meteor 650 but there would be several differences that will help the manufacturer in decreasing the price. The Classic 650 uses simpler chrome-finished engine cases instead of blacked-out ones. Royal Enfield is already using chrome engine cases on the base variants of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 looks like a larger version of the Classic 350,

The suspension setup on the Classic 650 is simpler as it uses traditional telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. When compared, the Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650 use Showa-sourced up-side down forks in the front. The exhaust looks similar to the ones found on the Shotgun 650 but is finished in chrome instead of being blacked out.

It seems like the fenders are shared with the Super Meteor 650 but the rear number plate housing and the tail lamp are different. Then there is the headlamp unit, which is an LED unit borrowed from other 650 cc motorcycles but now gets a cowl. There are also pilot lamps which are using halogen bulbs. The motorcycle is running on spoked wheels with tube-type tyres which means fixing a puncture will be a pain.

The exhaust is very similar to the one found on the Shotgun 650. However, the tail lamp is different.

Also Read : New Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle spotted: Hunter 650 or Scrambler 650?

Other bits we notice are the engine guard is shared with the Super Meteor 650 but the seats are shared with the Shotgun 650. Braking duties are done by disc at both ends and there will be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well. The motorcycle is equipped with adjustable levers and a bash plate as well. As of now, we do not know which speedometer will Royal Enfield use. Moreover, there is a possibility that Royal Enfield will use different wheel sizes for the Classic 650.

First Published Date: