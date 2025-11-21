Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition launched at 3.37 lakh

Royal Enfield has introduced the Himalayan Mana Black Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹3,37,000 (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition has been unveiled at Motoverse 2025 shortly after its global showcase at EICMA. The new edition expands the Himalayan lineup with a more focused, factory-equipped package designed for riders who frequent demanding terrain.

Inspired by Mana Pass

The edition takes its name from Mana Pass, a remote, high-altitude route situated at 18,478 ft (5,632 m). Known for extreme weather and challenging gradients, the pass serves as the conceptual anchor for the motorcycle’s design theme. Royal Enfield has applied an all-black palette with matte elements to reflect the ruggedness and minimalism associated with the terrain.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Matter Aera 105 kmph 105 kmph ₹ 1.83 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 452 cc 452 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 3.06 Lakhs Compare View Offers KTM 390 Adventure X 398.63 cc 398.63 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 3.03 Lakhs Compare View Offers KTM 390 Adventure 398.63 cc 398.63 cc 180 kmph 180 kmph ₹ 3.68 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Scrambler 400 XC 398 cc 398 cc 27 kmpl 27 kmpl ₹ 2.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Zontes 350T 348.0 cc 348.0 cc 23 kmpl 23 kmpl ₹ 2.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 race prototype showcased at Motoverse 2025

Factory-fitted adventure gear

A key highlight of the Mana Black Edition is its curated set of accessories included as standard. The motorcycle comes equipped with:

Black Rally hand guards

Black Rally seat for improved comfort and grip

Rally front mudguard for rough surfaces

Tubeless spoked wheels for improved durability and easier puncture management

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition features an all-black adventure-ready setup inspired by the high-altitude Mana Pass.

This setup allows buyers to get a trail-ready Himalayan directly from the showroom.

Sherpa 450 Powertrain

The motorcycle continues to use the Sherpa 450 engine from the latest-generation Himalayan. The unit aims to balance low-end torque, refinement and adaptability, making the motorcycle suitable for both high-altitude touring and daily use.

Bookings and availability

Bookings for the Himalayan Mana Black Edition are now open at Royal Enfield stores, through the brand’s mobile app, and on its website. Test rides can be scheduled via any authorised dealership.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: