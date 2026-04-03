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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sets New Benchmark With Record Global Sales Growth

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sets new benchmark with record global sales growth

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2026, 09:46 am
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  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 posts its strongest global performance yet, with over 53% growth (excluding India) and rising dominance in key markets like India and Brazil.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
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Royal Enfield has announced a landmark year for its adventure touring platform, with the Himalayan 450 delivering record-breaking global sales and reinforcing its position in the ADV segment. The brand revealed that the model registered an annual sales growth of over 53 per cent outside India, highlighting its expanding international appeal.

First introduced in 2016, the Himalayan marked Royal Enfield’s entry into the mid-capacity segment with a purpose-built adventure tourer. Over the years, it has evolved from a rugged, utilitarian machine into a versatile motorcycle capable of handling daily commutes, long-distance touring, and off-road exploration with equal ease. The latest-generation Himalayan 450, launched in 2023, represents a ground-up rework and continues to push the boundaries of the segment.

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The introduction of the Himalayan 450 has played a key role in this growth story. Powered by the Sherpa 450 engine, the motorcycle saw initial sales of over 9,600 units in 2023. The engine is a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 452 cc unit that puts out 40 PS and 40 Nm. That momentum has now translated into annual global sales exceeding 38,000 units, making it one of the most significant players in the mid-size adventure touring space.

Royal Enfield has also strengthened the Himalayan’s appeal through newer variants such as the Mana Black edition, introduced in 2025. Inspired by the challenging Mana Pass, this version comes with a rally seat and rally side panels from the factory. It also gets a different colour scheme.

The Himalayan continues to dominate in India, where it has led the mid-size adventure segment for nearly a decade. Its success is now extending to global markets, particularly Brazil, where it has emerged as the best-selling motorcycle in its class.

The prices of the Himalayan 450 start at 3.06 lakh ex-showroom and go up to 3.37 lakh ex-showroom.

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First Published Date: 03 Apr 2026, 09:46 am IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Tourers

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