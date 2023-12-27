In 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure X engine makes power and torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less