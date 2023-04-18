Second-gen Lexus LM unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023, India launch later this year

Lexus has pulled the wraps off the second-generation LM luxury minivan at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show 2023. The second-generation Lexus LM moves from being a China-only product to a global offering that will be sold in 60 countries including India. The LM is the more luxurious cousin of the Toyota Vellfire on sale in India and will join the latter later this year. Lexus showcased the first-generation LM in India at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year.

The 2024 Lexus LM gets a complete redesign that looks more upmarket and futuristic. The boxy silhouette remains intact but the front looks bolder with the upright spindle grille integrating into the high and stubby bonnet. The LED headlamps look sharp with the signature LED DRLs leaving a prominent impression of the MPV. The profile looks aggressive with the sharp shoulder line and multi-spoke 19-inch wheels, while the rear sports a rather clean look with the massive LED taillights and the ‘LEXUS’ badging taking centre stage on the tailgate.

The cabin has been optimised for more opulence and can be had in either 6 or 7-seater configurations. The top-spec variant is a 4-seater version

The new-gen Lexus LM is also bigger in proportions measuring 5,125 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,955 mm in height. The model is 80 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 10 mm taller than its predecessor. The wheelbase remains the same at 3,000 mm. The electrically operable sliding doors have been retained that make way for a luxurious interior that can be had with either six or seven seats. You can also opt for a swankier four-seater configuration that brings the best of luxury to the model. This includes a 48-inch display in front of the electrically-adjustable independent seats that can double up as an office on the move.

The four-seater version gets electrically-operable seats with a 48-inch screen

There are plenty of storage options as well including a refrigerator and a privacy glass with two-level dimming. On the feature front, the 2024 Lexus LM gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a retractable leather-wrapped table stored inside the armrest, and a smart air conditioning system called the Rear Climate Concierge. The unit can detect the rear-seat occupant’s face, chest, thighs and lower legs using an infrared sensor. It can also measure how hot or cold the windows, roof and trim areas are in the vehicle. The system will then automatically adjust the temperature based on this information. Furthermore, Lexus says the new LM has used a three-step approach to reduce noise within the cabin.

On the safety front, the new Lexus LM comes with Pre-Crash safety, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Proactive Driving Assist and Abnormal Driver Response System. There’s also Advanced Park with remote function and Advanced Drive with traffic jam support.

The Lexus LM is expected to arrive in India later this year

Lexus hasn’t revealed power figures yet but the automaker has confirmed that the model will be arriving with the 2.4-litre in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and the 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid motor. We expect the latter to be offered in India when the model arrives later this year. The MPV also comes with an adaptive suspension with a frequency-sensitive piston valve in the shock absorber to absorb road undulations. Expect prices to be north of ₹1 crore when the LM arrives in India.

