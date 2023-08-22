HT Auto
2024 Lexus LM luxury van teased ahead of India launch this festive season

Lexus India has dropped the teaser for the second-generation LM luxury van ahead of its launch later this year. The 2024 Lexus LM is expected to arrive during this festive season and the luxury offering makes its way to the Indian market barely four months after its global debut. Lexus India showcased the previous generation LM luxury van at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, confirming the launch of the model.

The 2024 Lexus LM is all set to arrive around the festive season will be priced in excess of ₹1 crore
The second-generation Lexus LM is a global offering as against being a China-only product like its predecessor. It’s grown by 80 mm in length, 40 mm in width and 10 mm in height. The wheelbase remains the same at 3,000 mm. The design has seen a complete overhaul for a more upmarket and luxurious appearance. The boxy profile remains the same but the design is bolder with the upright spindle grille integrating into the high and stubby bonnet. The LED headlamps look sharper with DRLs and the panel van rides on the chrome-induced 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear looks simple yet luxurious with the massive LED taillights and the ‘Lexus’ badge in the centre.

Also Read : Second-generation Lexus LM unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023, India launch later this year

The 2024 Lexus LM looks sharper and more luxurious with more features and creature comfort options in the cabin
The cabin remains the mainstay on the new Lexus LM with the car being primarily chauffeur-driven. Globally, the new offering is offered in six or seven-seater options, while there’s a more luxurious four-seater configuration. We reckon Lexus India will retail only the top-spec four-seater version in India bringing all the bells and whistles on the luxury van. The rear seats come with electrically operable independent seats that face a 48-inch display.

The feature list is extensive that includes a privacy glass with two-level dimming, a refrigerator, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a retractable leather-wrapped table stored inside the armrest. The new Lexus LM is also the first model from the automaker to get the new smart air conditioning system called the Rear Climate Concierge. The system uses infrared sensors to detect the occupant’s face, chest, thighs and lower legs to determine the cooling required in the cabin and will adjust the temperature accordingly.

The 2024 Lexus LM's cabin gets electrically operable independent seats in the top-spec four-seater version with a 48-inch display
Furthermore, Lexus has made changes to reduce noise within the cabin, while there are plenty of safety aids including Pre-Crash safety, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Proactive Driving Assist and Abnormal Driver Response System. There’s also Advanced Park with remote function and Advanced Drive with traffic jam support.

With Lexus opting for a petrol-hybrid range of vehicles in India, expect the 2024 LM to arrive with the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine, along with an adaptive suspension. Prices will be in excess of 1 crore for the Lexus LM when it arrives. It won’t have a direct rival upon launch but will compete against the Toyota Vellfire, its cousin, in the same segment.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2023, 16:33 PM IST

