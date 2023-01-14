Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LM 300h MPV showcased, launch around October

HT Auto
Lexus India has showcased the LM luxury MPV at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, marking the panel van’s India debut. The Lexus LM has also been confirmed for launch in the country and is set to arrive towards either the end of the second quarter (July to September) or early Q3 of the calendar year.

14 Jan 2023
The Lexus LM luxury MPV will arrive in India as a rival to the Toyota Vellfire. Both models share the same underpinnings
Lexus showcased the LM 350 at the expo that draws power from the 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. That said, the automaker is expected to launch the LM 300h in the Indian market instead. This is the hybrid version of the luxury MPV and draws power from the familiar 2.5-litre petrol motor combined with two electric motors - one on each axle - for a combined output of 194 bhp.

The Lexus LM will hit the market sometime in October and will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)
The Lexus LM shared its underpinnings with the Toyota Vellfire that’s already on sale in the country. But the model is more opulent and packs features like LED headlamps with the V-shaped LED daytime running lights. The rear seat gets two reclining seats upholstered in fine leather, while a private partition ensures the front and rear cabins remain separate. The rear seats also come with a reclining function, tray tables, a 26-inch display, and a refrigerator.

The Lexus LM 300h has massive on-road presence and is known for its pliant ride and a comfortable cabin. Lexus believes that there is a strong market for the LM, especially for those looking to drive within a radius of 200 km often. The premium cabin ensures that owners can use their time more productively, given the array of creature comforts available.

The Lexus LM is expected to be priced well over the 1.2 crore mark, which would make it more expensive than the Toyota Vellfire ( 94.45 lakh).

14 Jan 2023
