All-new Lexus RX SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023

Making a debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Lexus India on Wednesday unveiled the RX luxury SUV. The vehicle will be available in two powertrain variants – the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. Bookings for both variants have been commenced across the Lexus Guest Experience Centers in the country while prices will be revealed later.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 19:08 PM
Lexus RX 500h SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Speaking about its design, the Lexus RX model sports the Japanese luxury car brand's signature spindle grille and distinguishingly sharp and slim LED headlamps. The sporty alloy wheels, coupe-ish roofline, and sharp LED taillights with a light bar at the centre of the tailgate add further style to the SUV.

The Lexus RX model comes with various segment-first features such as a safety system+ 3.0. The driver's seat is in focus and has been designed to encourage a deeper connection between the car and the driver, based on the Tazuna concept. The driver gets better control of the vehicle.

On the powertrain front, the Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor. It is capable of producing 247 hp paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. It can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

The Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance gets the brand's first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit. It is claimed to be the most powerful RX with 366 hp and 460 Nm of torque on offer. The model can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. The 500h F-Sport model is also visually distinguished by an F-Sport performance emblem and front bumper in a Piano Black shade, among other things.

The Lexus RX gets a spacious and feature-packed interior that sports a large 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the cabin has features like wireless charging. On the safety front, the RX model comes with features such as the Pre-collision System (PCS) with Vehicle detection and braking for Stationary as well as Preceding Vehicles only, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for All Speed Ranges, and Lane Departure Alert (LDA), among others.

