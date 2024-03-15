HT Auto
Lexus LM Front Right Side
1/21
Lexus LM Left Side View
2/21
Lexus LM Rear Left View
3/21
Lexus LM Rear View
4/21
Lexus LM Taillight
5/21
Lexus LM Grille
View all Images
6/21

Lexus LM Specifications

Lexus LM is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,00,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2487 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Lexus LM mileage is 11.5 kmpl.
2 - 2.5 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lexus LM Specs

Lexus LM comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. ...Read More

Lexus LM Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.5 Litres
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
246 bhp 270 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut-type
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone type
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Length
5125 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Kerb Weight
2355 kg
Height
1940 mm
Width
1890 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Voice Command
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Camel / Black, Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)

Lexus LM News

The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
15 Mar 2024
The 2023 Lexus LM has received triple-digit bookings within a month after order books were opened in August this year
New-gen Lexus LM bookings cross triple digits ahead of launch this year
27 Sept 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM looks sharper and more luxurious than before and packs more segment-first features too
2024 Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut, bookings open
24 Aug 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM is all set to arrive around the festive season will be priced in excess of ₹1 crore
2024 Lexus LM luxury van teased ahead of India launch this festive season
22 Aug 2023
2024 Lexus LM luxury van teased ahead of India launch this festive season
22 Aug 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM looks sharper and more luxurious than before and packs more features in the cabin as well
Second generation Lexus LM luxury van unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023, India launch later this year
18 Apr 2023
 Lexus LM News

Lexus LM Variants & Price List

Lexus LM price starts at ₹ 2 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus LM comes in 2 variants. Lexus LM's top variant is 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
350h 7 STR VIP
2 Cr*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury
2.5 Cr*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

