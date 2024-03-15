Lexus LM Specifications

Lexus LM comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The LM measures 5,125 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. A four-seat model, Lexus LM sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less