Lexus LM 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury

2.86 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lexus LM Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all LM specs and features

LM 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury Latest Updates

LM is a 4 seater MUV which has 2 variants. The price of LM 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.86 Crore. The fuel capacity

  • Max Motor Performance: 246 bhp 270 Nm
  • Electric Motor: 2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    • ...Read More

    Lexus LM 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury Price

    350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury
    ₹2.86 Crore*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,50,00,000
    RTO
    25,54,000
    Insurance
    9,95,513
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,85,50,013
    EMI@6,13,651/mo
    Lexus LM 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.5 Litres
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    242 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Max Motor Performance
    246 bhp 270 Nm
    Engine
    2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson strut-type
    Rear Suspension
    Double wishbone type
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R19
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    5125 mm
    Wheelbase
    3000 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2355 kg
    Height
    1940 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Airbags
    14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
    Interior Colours
    Camel / Black, Brown / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
    Lexus LM 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury EMI
    EMI5,52,286 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,56,95,011
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,56,95,011
    Interest Amount
    74,42,149
    Payable Amount
    3,31,37,160

    Lexus LM other Variants

    350h 7 STR VIP
    ₹2.29 Crore*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,00,00,000
    RTO
    20,54,000
    Insurance
    8,02,701
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,28,57,201
    EMI@4,91,290/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

