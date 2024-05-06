Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2487 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
LM is a 7 seater MUV which has 2 variants. The price of LM 350h 7 STR VIP (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.29 Crore. The fuel capacity &
LM is a 7 seater MUV which has 2 variants. The price of LM 350h 7 STR VIP (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 350h 7 STR VIP is 60 litres & Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price