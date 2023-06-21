HT Auto
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Toyota Vellfire Specifications

Toyota Vellfire is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 87,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2494.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
87 - 89.9 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Toyota Vellfire Specs

Toyota Vellfire comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Vellfire measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. ...Read More

Toyota Vellfire Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
948
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Front Suspension
MCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17
Length
4935
Wheelbase
3000
Kerb Weight
2065
Height
1895
Width
1850
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
58
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (JNCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Toyota Vellfire Alternatives

Audi Q7

Audi Q7

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Vellfire vs Q7
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Check latest offers
Vellfire vs Discovery
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

1.05 - 1.09 Cr
Check latest offers
Vellfire vs GLS

Toyota Vellfire News

New generation Toyota Vellfire MPV has been introduced for the global markets. It is expected to be launched in India soon.
India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain
21 Jun 2023
Toyota registered a growth of 11 per cent year-on-year when compared to 19,693 units sold in July 2022
Toyota registers best-ever monthly sales in July; Innova, Hyryder lead volumes
1 Aug 2023
The fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will take several cues from the J60 generation Land Cruiser produced in the 1980s
Fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado global debut confirmed on August 1
27 Jul 2023
Indian Army taking delivery of the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.
Toyota delivers a fleet of Hilux pick-up trucks to the Indian Army
20 Jul 2023
Thailand is readying an incentive package to encourage electric vehicle battery makers to set up manufacturing plants.
As Detroit of Asia, Thailand targets battery makers to stay ahead in EV race
18 Jul 2023
View all
 

Toyota Vellfire Variants & Price List

Toyota Vellfire price starts at ₹ 87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 89.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Vellfire comes in 1 variants. Toyota Vellfire top variant price is ₹ 87 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hybrid
87 Lakhs*
2494 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Toyota Cars

Trending Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Toyota Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details