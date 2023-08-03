HT Auto

Toyota Vellfire Images

Check out the latest images of Toyota Vellfire. The images showcase the dynamic exterior

Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

87 - 89.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
All

Toyota Vellfire News

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.19 crore
3 Aug 2023
New generation Toyota Vellfire MPV has been introduced for the global markets. It is expected to be launched in India soon.
India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain
21 Jun 2023
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado looks boxy, purpose-built and desirable in every way. It's also roomier than its predecessor
Retro cool 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado debuts globally. Will rival LR Defender
2 Aug 2023
Toyota registered a growth of 11 per cent year-on-year when compared to 19,693 units sold in July 2022
Toyota registers best-ever monthly sales in July; Innova, Hyryder lead volumes
1 Aug 2023
The fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will take several cues from the J60 generation Land Cruiser produced in the 1980s
Fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado global debut confirmed on August 1
27 Jul 2023
Toyota Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has received the first hybrid variants for global markets.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
3 Jun 2022
