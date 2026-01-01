|Engine
|2487 cc
|Mileage
|19.28 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Vellfire Hi, equipped with a Petrol Hybrid and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, is listed at ₹1.35 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Vellfire deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.28 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Vellfire Hi is available in 3 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Black, Precious Metal.
The Vellfire Hi is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears. This unit makes 142 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 240 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Vellfire's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X7 priced between ₹1.26 Cr - 1.33 Cr or the Land Rover Discovery priced between ₹1.25 Cr - 1.39 Cr.
The Vellfire Hi has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Ambient Interior Lighting, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.