Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge

1.49 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Vellfire Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Mileage19.28 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Latest Updates

Vellfire is a 7 seater MUV which has 2 variants. The price of Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.49 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: Petrol Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
    • Mileage of VIP-Executive Lounge is 19.28 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Price

    VIP-Executive Lounge
    ₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,29,90,000
    RTO
    13,53,000
    Insurance
    5,32,378
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,48,75,878
    EMI@3,19,741/mo
    Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.28 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    Petrol Hybrid
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Driving Range
    1157 Km
    Battery
    Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
    Engine
    2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    170 kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MCPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R19
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    5010 mm
    Wheelbase
    3000 mm
    Height
    1950 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2065 kg
    Width
    1850 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Plastic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    15
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    14 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    ADAS
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (JNCAP)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Ventilated Seats
    Front and Middle Row
    Interior Colours
    Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge EMI
    EMI2,87,767 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,33,88,290
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,33,88,290
    Interest Amount
    38,77,704
    Payable Amount
    1,72,65,994

    Toyota Vellfire other Variants

    Hi
    ₹1.37 Crore*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,19,90,000
    RTO
    12,53,000
    Insurance
    4,93,816
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,37,37,316
    EMI@2,95,269/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Toyota Vellfire Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC

    1.05 - 1.09 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Vellfire vs GLS
    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro

    98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Vellfire vs Q8

