|Engine
|2487 cc
|Mileage
|19.28 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
Vellfire is a 7 seater MUV which has 2 variants. The price of Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.49 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of VIP-Executive Lounge is 60 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like:
