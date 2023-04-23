Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the new Range Rover Sport SV will be revealed on May 31. The successor to Range Rover Sport SVR will initially come with a limited-edition specification and will be offered by invitation only. The company is touting it to be the fastest and the most technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever.

The company has posted a teaser video of the SUV going through official testing and development, showcasing its high-performance and all-terrain capabilities. The model is expected to come with a number of world-firsts as well as sector-first technologies that will help unlock its full performance potential.

In the teaser video, a camouflaged test mule can be seen going through various terrains in Nardo Italy. The model can be seen running smoothly on track, sand dunes, desert, water and snow, showcasing the performance capabilities of the SUV.

Land Rover hasn't given any further details about the specifications of the model but it is expected to get more power as compared to its predecessor. Once launched, it will give tough competition to the likes of Lamborghini Urus Performante and Aston Martin DBX707.

While the old JLR Range Rover SVR used the company's own supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, it is unlikely that the same engine will be present in the new SV due to increasing stringent emissions regulations. The standard Range Rover Sport already uses BMW's N63 engine, so the range-topping version might also borrow a powertrain from the company.

In a separate development, Jaguar Land Rover recently revealed that it will start accepting bookings for the Range Rover EV in 2023 only, ahead of its slated launch in 2025. The Range Rover EV will be a key part of the brand's electrification strategy. This new Range Rover EV will be built at the Halewood plant of the automaker, for which the company is transforming the facility into an all-electric manufacturing plant under its Reimagine strategy, which envisions a $18.6 billion investment.

