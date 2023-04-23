HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sv To Be Unveiled On May 31

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the new Range Rover Sport SV will be revealed on May 31. The successor to Range Rover Sport SVR will initially come with a limited-edition specification and will be offered by invitation only. The company is touting it to be the fastest and the most technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2023, 13:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Screengrab from the teaser video of Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV.
Screengrab from the teaser video of Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV.
Screengrab from the teaser video of Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV.
Screengrab from the teaser video of Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV.

The company has posted a teaser video of the SUV going through official testing and development, showcasing its high-performance and all-terrain capabilities. The model is expected to come with a number of world-firsts as well as sector-first technologies that will help unlock its full performance potential.

Also Read : Land Rover Range Rover EV to launch in 2025, bookings to commence in 2023

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
₹1.7 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 7 Series
₹1.7 - 0 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In the teaser video, a camouflaged test mule can be seen going through various terrains in Nardo Italy. The model can be seen running smoothly on track, sand dunes, desert, water and snow, showcasing the performance capabilities of the SUV.

Land Rover hasn't given any further details about the specifications of the model but it is expected to get more power as compared to its predecessor. Once launched, it will give tough competition to the likes of Lamborghini Urus Performante and Aston Martin DBX707.

While the old JLR Range Rover SVR used the company's own supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, it is unlikely that the same engine will be present in the new SV due to increasing stringent emissions regulations. The standard Range Rover Sport already uses BMW's N63 engine, so the range-topping version might also borrow a powertrain from the company.

In a separate development, Jaguar Land Rover recently revealed that it will start accepting bookings for the Range Rover EV in 2023 only, ahead of its slated launch in 2025. The Range Rover EV will be a key part of the brand's electrification strategy. This new Range Rover EV will be built at the Halewood plant of the automaker, for which the company is transforming the facility into an all-electric manufacturing plant under its Reimagine strategy, which envisions a $18.6 billion investment.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2023, 13:35 PM IST
TAGS: Urus Range Rover Sport Range Rover Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city