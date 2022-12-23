HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Actor Tovino Thomas Of Minnal Murali Brings Home The New Gen Range Rover Sport

Actor Tovino Thomas of Minnal Murali brings home the new-gen Range Rover Sport

Land Rover India recently commenced deliveries of the third generation Range Rover Sport and one of the first examples of the luxury SUV has made its way to actor Tovino Thomas’s garage. The Malayalam film industry star garnered pan India fame with his superhero flick Minnal Murali and the RR Sport certainly seems like a great way to end the year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 10:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tovino Thomas recently took delivery of his new Range Rover Sport finished in Santorini Black
Tovino Thomas recently took delivery of his new Range Rover Sport finished in Santorini Black
Tovino Thomas recently took delivery of his new Range Rover Sport finished in Santorini Black
Tovino Thomas recently took delivery of his new Range Rover Sport finished in Santorini Black

While it’s unclear as to which variant did Thomas opt for on the new Range Rover Sport, the SUV is finished in the fantastic Santorini Black shade. Prices for the new offering begin at 1.64 crore, going up to 1.84 crore (ex-showroom). The new RR Sport is available in four variants - Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and the First Edition.

Also Read : Deliveries for the new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹93 Lakhs - 1.74 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The third generation Land Rover Range Rover Sport is built on the MLA Flex architecture shared with the new Range Rover LWB that also arrived in India earlier this year. The all-new offering is a major step-up in design, proportions and technology. The new RR Sport gets the minimalist design theme seen on the Range Rover but gets accentuated with sportier bumpers, sharply styled profile and new 22-inch alloy wheels as standard. The model has also grown in proportions over its predecessor with the wheelbase now 74 mm longer and the overall length gone up 67 mm. You also get a sloping roofline with a massive spoiler and new wraparound LED taillights that further add a distinctive look over the Range Rover LWB. The new RR Sport is more aerodynamically efficient than before with a drag coefficient of just 0.29.

The cabin has seen a complete overhaul with the minimalist theme taking prominence. The new Range Rover Sport gets a massive upgrade in terms of materials while the majority of features can be controlled using the 13.1-inch PiviPro touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also a digital console and a new steering wheel in place, while the centre console has been raised for more seamless access.

The extended wheelbase over the predecessor also translates to better cabin space on the Range Rover Sport with more legroom in the second row, while the boot capacity has also gone up to 647 litres, 55 litres more than the previous generation. Other features on the SUV include a 29-speaker Meridian sound system, soft-closing doors, flush door handles, dynamic air suspension, Terrain Response 2, four-zone climate control, optional all-wheel steering and more.

Watch: 2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look

Power on the new generation Range Rover Sport comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel motors from the Ingenium family. Both engines get the 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the petrol motor producing 395 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel develops 345 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Both motors are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard.

The Range Rover Sport is one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs you can get your hands on and is intended for a younger customer base that like to drive themselves as much as being chauffeured around.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas was seen in Naaradan, Dear Friend, Vaashi, Thallumaala and Vazhzhakk in 2022. The actor has movies like 2018, Neelavelicham, Identity, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and L2: Empuraan lined up in 2023.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Sport Land Rover Land Rover India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Actor Tovino Thomas of Minnal Murali brings home the new-gen Range Rover Sport
Actor Tovino Thomas of Minnal Murali brings home the new-gen Range Rover Sport
New Mahindra SUV teased by Pratap Bose: Is XUV500 coming back to rival Creta?
New Mahindra SUV teased by Pratap Bose: Is XUV500 coming back to rival Creta?
New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
This Chinese car can fly over traffic jams
This Chinese car can fly over traffic jams
India sees road accidents spike in 2021 despite Centre's attempt to reduce them
India sees road accidents spike in 2021 despite Centre's attempt to reduce them

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city