Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details

Land Rover Range Rover Sport has been on sale in the Indian market for over a year. However, till now, SUV was being offered only with a petrol and a mild-hybrid diesel engine. Now, the manufacturer has listed two new variants of the Range Rover Sport on its Indian website. There are the SV and PHEV variants. The Range Rover Sport SV is priced at 2.80 crore whereas the PHEV Autobiography will cost 2.11 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom.

19 Dec 2023
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
