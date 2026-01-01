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Toyota Rumion E

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Toyota Rumion Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Rumion specs and features

Rumion E

Rumion E Prices

The Rumion E, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rumion E Mileage

All variants of the Rumion offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rumion E Colours

The Rumion E is available in 5 colour options: Enticing Silver, Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White.

Rumion E Engine and Transmission

The Rumion E is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Rumion E vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Rumion's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.8 Lakhs - 12.94 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.52 Lakhs - 14.47 Lakhs.

Rumion E Specs & Features

The Rumion E has Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Third Row Cup Holders and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Toyota Rumion E Price

Rumion E

₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,55,500
RTO
66,885
Insurance
47,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,70,804
EMI@23,016/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Rumion E Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Driving Range
923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4460 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Height
1690 mm
Width
1735 mm

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Geo-fence
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Find My Car
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
No
Toyota Rumion E EMI
EMI20,714 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,63,723
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,63,723
Interest Amount
2,79,127
Payable Amount
12,42,850

Toyota Rumion other Variants

Rumion S MT

₹12.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,51,000
RTO
1,05,100
Insurance
52,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,09,302
EMI@25,993/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Rumion S CNG

₹13.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,40,000
RTO
1,14,000
Insurance
55,978
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,10,478
EMI@28,167/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion G MT

₹13.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,64,000
RTO
1,16,400
Insurance
56,861
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,37,761
EMI@28,754/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion S AT

₹13.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,05,000
RTO
1,20,500
Insurance
58,370
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,84,370
EMI@29,756/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion V MT

₹14.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,39,000
RTO
1,23,900
Insurance
59,621
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,23,021
EMI@30,586/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion G AT

₹15.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,11,000
RTO
1,31,100
Insurance
62,271
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,04,871
EMI@32,346/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion V AT

₹15.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,86,000
RTO
1,38,600
Insurance
65,031
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,90,131
EMI@34,178/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Rumion Alternatives

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8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs
+2
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11.52 - 14.47 Lakhs
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8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
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