|Engine
|1462 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Rumion E, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rumion offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rumion E is available in 5 colour options: Enticing Silver, Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White.
The Rumion E is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Rumion's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.8 Lakhs - 12.94 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.52 Lakhs - 14.47 Lakhs.
The Rumion E has Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Third Row Cup Holders and Headlight Height Adjuster.