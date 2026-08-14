In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Rumion
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4