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HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo Plus vs Rumion

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Rumion
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Grille
Dashboard
Right Side View
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16185 / 65 R15
Length
4400 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2740 mm
Height
1812 mm1690 mm
Width
1795 mm1735 mm
Bootspace
696 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
9 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57911,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0019,79,000
RTO
1,54,62581,160
Insurance
75,45351,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48023,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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