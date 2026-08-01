HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota India Reports 32,516 Unit Sales In July 2026; Domestic Dispatches Rise 5%

Toyota India reports 32,516 unit sales in July 2026; Domestic dispatches rise 5%

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2026, 21:54 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 32,516 units in July 2026, including 30,516 domestic units and 2,000 exports. Domestic sales grew 5% year-on-year, while January-July sales rose 13% to 2,33,854 units.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Images
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Images
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota bZ4X
EMI starting at just
₹91,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Toyota recorded total sales of 32,516 units in July 2026. The figure includes 30,516 units sold in the domestic market and 2,000 units exported during the month.

Domestic Sales Rise 5% In July

The automaker's domestic sales increased to 30,516 units in July 2026, compared to 29,159 units in July 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent. For the first seven months of calendar year 2026 (January-July), TKM sold 2,33,854 units, up 13 per cent from 2,07,497 units recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹6.39 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
₹70 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹91,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Supra (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Supra
₹85 Lakhs - 95 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,11,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Rumion (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Rumion
₹9.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹48.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹63,500/ month
Check Eligibility

During the first four months of the current financial year (April-July 2026), the company dispatched 1,28,746 units, compared to 1,19,669 units in the same period last year, reflecting an 8 per cent increase.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We registered a steady performance in July, reflecting sustained customer confidence in the Toyota brand. The result underscores our continued focus on delivering reliable, innovative and customer-centric mobility solutions."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2026, 21:54 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.