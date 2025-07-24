Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hiked the prices of its Rumion MPV by ₹13,000 on all variants. The new prices are now applicable nationwide. The across-the-board increase is applicable to all fuel and transmission types, such as the petrol-manual, petrol-automatic, and CNG-manual variants. There has been no modification made by Toyota in the design, features, or performance of the Rumion despite the price revision.

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion is a seven-seater and is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine. It is offered in both petrol and petrol plus CNG option.

In the petrol-manual segment, the S MT model is now tagged at ₹10.67 lakh, the G MT at ₹11.83 lakh, and the V MT at ₹12.56 lakh. For those opting for the automatic transmission, the S AT is now ₹12.17 lakh, the G AT stands at ₹13.23 lakh, and the top-spec V AT costs ₹13.96 lakh. The CNG-powered S MT variant now carries a price tag of ₹11.62 lakh. All these prices are ex-showroom, pan-India, and reflect a uniform increment of ₹13,000 over their previous figures.

Toyota Rumion: Specs

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion is a seven-seater and is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine. It is offered in both petrol and petrol plus CNG option. The Toyota Rumion offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l in the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant. In the petrol-only variant, there is 101 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output of Rumion decreases to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

Toyota Rumion: Features

Equipped with a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the new variant also features Toyota i-Connect, providing remote control for climate, lock/unlock, hazard lights, and other connected features. Advanced safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and more.

