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Kia Carens vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Rumion
BrandKiaToyota
Price₹ 11.02 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carens Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Grille
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
216 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Length
4540 mm4460 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Wheelbase
2780 mm2740 mm
Height
1708 mm1690 mm
Width
1800 mm1735 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
PlasticNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
LCD Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,79,16611,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
11,01,9009,79,000
RTO
1,22,19081,160
Insurance
54,57651,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,49423,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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