In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Rumion Comparison