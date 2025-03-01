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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Rumion
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
384 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres45 litres
Length
3995 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2740 mm
Height
1817 mm1690 mm
Width
1795 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
ManualManual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,84011,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5009,79,000
RTO
86,72481,160
Insurance
42,11651,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79123,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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