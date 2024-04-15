ZS EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of ZS EV Essence Iconic Ivory (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.41 Lakhs. It offers manyZS EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of ZS EV Essence Iconic Ivory (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 26.41 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Max Motor Performance: 174 bhp 280 Nm
Driving Range: 461 Km
Bootspace: 448 litres
Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle