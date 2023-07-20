MG ZS EV Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MG ZS EV comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The ZS EV measures 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. The ground clearance of ZS EV is 177. A five-seat model, MG ZS EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MG ZS EV price starts at ₹ 21 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG ZS EV comes in 2 variants. MG ZS EV top variant price is ₹ 24.18 Lakhs.
₹21 Lakhs*
141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm
140 kmph
419 km
₹24.18 Lakhs*
141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm
140 kmph
419 km
*Ex-showroom price
