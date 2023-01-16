|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Driving Range
|375 km/charge
|419
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|8.3 seconds
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Battery
|34.5 kWh, Lithium Ion
|44.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|147 bhp 310 Nm
|141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|140 kmph
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹16,90,683
|₹22,05,913
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹15,99,000
|₹20,99,800
|RTO
|₹20,000
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹71,183
|₹89,613
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹36,339
|₹47,413