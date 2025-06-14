In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and MG ZS EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|461 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|50.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)