Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 62.96 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 top variant goes up to Rs. 71.59 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 comes with a choice of
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 62.96 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 top variant goes up to Rs. 71.59 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 C 200 and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 C 300d.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 on road price in Gurgaon for 1496.0 cc to 1993 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 62.96 - 71.59 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 dealers and showrooms in Gurgaon for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 on road price breakup in Gurgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 is mainly compared to BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Gurgaon, Audi A6 which starts at Rs. 54.42 Lakhs in Gurgaon and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 C 200 ₹ 62.96 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 C 220d ₹ 65.77 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 C 300d ₹ 71.59 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price