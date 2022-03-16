Audi teases A6 Avant E-Tron, promises 700 km range with AWD capability

Audi has teased its next upcoming electric car A6 Avant E-Tron, which looks like a luxury home on wheels. The Audi A6 Avant E-Tron electric car will be the next major addition to the German luxury car brand's EV portfolio. Nearly a year ago, the automaker unveiled the Audi A6 E-Tron concept with a cruising range of 643 km on a single charge.

Now, the auto brand has teased its upcoming A6 Avant E-Tron. Besides that, it has shared some glimpses of the car as well.

The teaser image reveals its silhouette showing a long roof, long front overhang and a typical station wagon back. It is not clear when the automaker will unveil the electric car, but we can assume it to break cover sometime later this year. With the 2022 New York Auto Show slated around the middle of April this year, Audi might use the stage to showcase this car. Considering the fact that it would be launched in the US and EU markets, the New York Auto Show would be an apt stage for unveiling this model.

The Audi A6 Avant E-Tron is expected to come with a front fascia in line with other E-Tron models. There would be a body plate with the shape of the carmaker's signature new generation hexagonal front grille. Also, expect it to get sharp Matrix LED headlamps and taillights, large sporty alloy wheels.

The Audi A6 Avant E-Tron is expected to get a 100 kWh battery pack clubbed with an electric motor that would promise around 700 km range on a single charge. The car is likely to get dual motors, each fitted to one axle and sending power to all four wheels through the legendary Audi Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The electric powertrain would be churning out around 470 hp peak power.

The sleek Audi electric luxury station wagon would come as a perfect family vehicle and an alternative to hardcore SUVs. However, this is hardly to make its way to the Indian market.

