Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has announced a price hike across its entire range of cars and SUVs in India, with the revised prices coming into effect from December 1, 2026. The company will increase prices by an average of 0.5 per cent, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models.

The automaker said the price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising input costs, which continue to remain elevated. While the company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, it will pass on part of the impact to customers through the latest revision.

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Tata Motors price hike from December 2026: What to expect

The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants in the company's portfolio. Tata Motors has not disclosed the exact model-wise price revisions yet. The revised prices are expected to be announced closer to the implementation date.

The upcoming hike will cover the entire passenger vehicle range, including popular models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari, along with their respective electric versions.

Third price hike for Tata Motors in 2026

The December revision marks the third time Tata Motors has increased prices across its portfolio in 2026. The company had previously revised prices in July and September this year.

Rising input costs have remained a key factor behind price revisions across the Indian automotive industry. With the latest increase, prospective Tata car and SUV buyers may have to pay more for their preferred models from December 1, 2026.

Tata working on new Nexon

Tata Motors is testing the next-generation Nexon on Indian roads, marking the first generation update for the sub-compact SUV since its 2017 debut. Spy shots point to a redesigned exterior with a more upright front, squarer proportions and a flatter roofline, while the cabin is expected to get a slimmer digital instrument cluster and a larger infotainment touchscreen. Possible equipment additions include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS, although these remain unconfirmed. The SUV could move to Tata’s ATLAS platform and retain its turbo-petrol engine, with a newer diesel option. Launch is expected in 2027.

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