5 diesel cars and SUVS I would buy in 2026 before they disappear

If you are a diesel lover, always seek the extra torquey performance, here are the five diesel cars and SUVS you can buy in 2026 before they disappear.

Indian car buyers have traditionally been focused on high-value-for-money products. The key focal area for car buyers for a long time has remained on fuel efficiency, and when we talk about fuel economy, diesel cars always beat the petrol models with higher figures. However, diesel is known as a more polluting fuel compared to petrol. This has caused severe pressure on the diesel segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The tightening regulations have taken away a large number of diesel cars from the Indian roads. The ever-tightening emission norms and the complex cost dynamics of developing a cleaner diesel powertrain are expected to create further pressure on the diesel cars. This might force the automakers to discontinue the diesel models that we currently see being sold. For example, Toyota Innova Crysta, a highly popular three-row MPV, widely sold in both personal and fleet segments, is already looking at the end of the road.

If you are a diesel lover, always seek the extra torquey performance, here are the five diesel cars and SUVS you can buy in 2026 before they disappear.