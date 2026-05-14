5 diesel cars and SUVS I would buy in 2026 before they disappear
If you are a diesel lover, always seek the extra torquey performance, here are the five diesel cars and SUVS you can buy in 2026 before they disappear.
Indian car buyers have traditionally been focused on high-value-for-money products. The key focal area for car buyers for a long time has remained on fuel efficiency, and when we talk about fuel economy, diesel cars always beat the petrol models with higher figures. However, diesel is known as a more polluting fuel compared to petrol. This has caused severe pressure on the diesel segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
The tightening regulations have taken away a large number of diesel cars from the Indian roads. The ever-tightening emission norms and the complex cost dynamics of developing a cleaner diesel powertrain are expected to create further pressure on the diesel cars. This might force the automakers to discontinue the diesel models that we currently see being sold. For example, Toyota Innova Crysta, a highly popular three-row MPV, widely sold in both personal and fleet segments, is already looking at the end of the road.
If you are a diesel lover, always seek the extra torquey performance, here are the five diesel cars and SUVS you can buy in 2026 before they disappear.
Engine2,694 cc
Mileage10.3 - 14.6 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
If the Toyota Innova Crysta is a more family-oriented car from the Japanese carmaker, the Fortuner is the true sibling of the MPV, promising a robust road presence and power-packed performance. The ladder-frame chassis SUV segment-dominating Toyota Fortuner heavily relies on its ultra-reliable massive 2.8-litre diesel engine, which gives the SUV an unmatched performance capability and high resale value as well. The resale value will certainly climb high as the full-sized diesel SUVs gradually go extinct. Fortuner is known for its power-packed engine, a 4x4 drivetrain and high ground clearance.
Engine1,997 cc
Mileage12.12-15.94 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Mahindra Scorpio-N has given a rejuvenated life to the iconic and highly popular nomenclature. Powering the Mahindra Scorpio-N is a heavy-duty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which delivers massive low-end torque that its petrol-powered sibling can't match, especially over long-distance runs or under fully loaded conditions. The SUV is built on a robust body-on-frame chassis. It gets a shift-on-the-fly 4WD drivetrain and a top-notch safety rating.
Engine1,497 cc
Mileage8-9 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Mahindra Thar might be an extremely popular SUV, but the Thar diesel has every reason to be discontinued in future when the emission norms get even more stringent. The three-door lifestyle SUV demands steady, low-speed grunt during off-roading, which is promised by the 2.18-litre mHawk diesel engine churning out 370 Nm torque. This makes the SUV crawl through mud, steep inclines, and deep sand where petrol motors struggle. The SUV comes packing mechanical locking differentials, high approach and departure angles, and rugged configurations.
Engine998 cc
Mileage18.4-24.1 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The sub-compact SUV market in India, which is the country's most competitive passenger vehicle segment, has almost entirely abandoned diesel engines. The Kia Sonet is one of the rare survivors in this space, which offers the customers a highly refined 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. It offers over 20 kmpl fuel economy, making the SUV a practical and cost-effective favourite of urban customers. The six-speed automatic and manual gearbox options, a premium tech-forward interior, and compact dimensions further enhance its appeal.
Engine1,498 cc
Mileage14.5-16.3 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Tata Motors' flagship offering, the Safari, is a key model in this list. The SUV bearing iconic nomenclature draws power from a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. The Tata Safari diesel promises a smooth, effortless driving experience when accelerating, even with a full seven occupants onboard. Adding more appeal to it are the advanced technology-aided features, panoramic sunroof, terrain response modes, five-star safety rating, etc.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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