Tata Safari Front Left Side
Tata Safari Front View
Tata Safari Grille
Tata Safari Headlight
Tata Safari Taillight
Tata Safari Wheel
Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT

4 out of 5
22.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Safari Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT

Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT Prices

The Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT, equipped with a Hyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹22.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT Mileage

All variants of the Safari offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT Colours

The Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.

Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT Engine and Transmission

The Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm of torque.

Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.25 Lakhs or the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs.

Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT Specs & Features

The Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control and Heater.

Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT Price

Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT

₹22.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,35,990
RTO
2,09,599
Insurance
85,272
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,31,361
EMI@47,961/mo
Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Hyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
420 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4668 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
1795 mm
Width
1922 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Caravan Tan
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Tata Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT EMI
EMI43,165 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,08,224
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,08,224
Interest Amount
5,81,650
Payable Amount
25,89,874

Tata Safari other Variants

Safari Smart Petrol MT

₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,29,000
RTO
1,44,900
Insurance
62,934
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,37,334
EMI@33,043/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Safari Smart

₹17.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,66,290
RTO
1,94,657
Insurance
70,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,32,261
EMI@37,233/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Pure X Petrol MT

₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,190
RTO
1,80,919
Insurance
74,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,326
EMI@40,953/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Pure X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹19.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,01,190
RTO
1,86,119
Insurance
76,631
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,64,440
EMI@42,223/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Pure X

₹20.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,190
RTO
2,30,020
Insurance
78,172
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,57,882
EMI@44,232/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol MT

₹20.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,75,090
RTO
1,93,509
Insurance
79,351
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,48,450
EMI@44,029/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Pure X Petrol AT

₹20.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,91,090
RTO
1,95,109
Insurance
79,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,66,639
EMI@44,420/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Pure X Dark Edition

₹21.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,01,190
RTO
2,36,520
Insurance
79,524
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,17,734
EMI@45,518/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹21.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,27,190
RTO
1,98,719
Insurance
81,268
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,07,677
EMI@45,302/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Pure X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹21.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,52,590
RTO
2,01,259
Insurance
82,203
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,36,552
EMI@45,923/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,90,990
RTO
2,47,745
Insurance
81,859
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,21,094
EMI@47,740/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Pure X AT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,91,090
RTO
2,47,757
Insurance
81,862
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,21,209
EMI@47,742/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition

₹22.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,43,090
RTO
2,54,257
Insurance
83,214
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,81,061
EMI@49,029/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Pure X Dark Edition AT

₹22.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,52,590
RTO
2,55,445
Insurance
83,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,91,996
EMI@49,264/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹22.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,88,090
RTO
2,14,809
Insurance
87,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,90,589
EMI@49,234/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus AT

₹24.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,51,890
RTO
2,67,857
Insurance
86,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,06,291
EMI@51,721/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Petrol MT

₹24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,84,290
RTO
2,24,429
Insurance
90,730
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,99,949
EMI@51,584/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Adventure Plus X Dark Edition AT

₹24.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,03,890
RTO
2,74,357
Insurance
87,396
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,66,143
EMI@53,007/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹24.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,36,290
RTO
2,29,629
Insurance
92,644
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,59,063
EMI@52,855/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X

₹25.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,84,290
RTO
2,84,407
Insurance
89,487
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,58,684
EMI@54,996/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Dark Edition

₹26.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,36,290
RTO
2,90,907
Insurance
90,840
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,18,537
EMI@56,283/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Petrol AT

₹25.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,890
RTO
2,40,989
Insurance
96,825
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,88,204
EMI@55,631/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Petrol MT

₹26.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,73,490
RTO
2,43,349
Insurance
97,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,15,032
EMI@56,207/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Petrol MT

₹26.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,82,990
RTO
2,44,299
Insurance
98,043
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,25,832
EMI@56,439/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹26.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,01,890
RTO
2,46,189
Insurance
98,738
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,47,317
EMI@56,901/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹26.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,06,590
RTO
2,46,659
Insurance
98,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,52,660
EMI@57,016/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition 6S Petrol MT

₹26.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,16,090
RTO
2,47,609
Insurance
99,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,63,460
EMI@57,248/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol MT

₹26.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,33,490
RTO
2,49,349
Insurance
99,901
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,83,240
EMI@57,673/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra 6S Petrol MT

₹26.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,42,990
RTO
2,50,299
Insurance
1,00,251
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,94,040
EMI@57,905/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X AT

₹27.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,49,890
RTO
3,05,107
Insurance
93,794
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,49,291
EMI@59,093/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹27.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,68,490
RTO
2,52,849
Insurance
1,01,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,23,028
EMI@58,528/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus

₹27.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,73,490
RTO
3,08,057
Insurance
94,408
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,76,455
EMI@59,677/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Edition 6S Petrol MT

₹27.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,77,990
RTO
2,53,799
Insurance
1,01,539
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,33,828
EMI@58,761/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S

₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,82,990
RTO
3,09,245
Insurance
94,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,87,390
EMI@59,912/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Dark Edition AT

₹28.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,01,890
RTO
3,11,607
Insurance
95,147
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,09,144
EMI@60,379/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition

₹28.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,06,590
RTO
3,12,195
Insurance
95,269
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,14,554
EMI@60,496/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Petrol AT

₹27.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,15,390
RTO
2,57,539
Insurance
1,02,915
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,76,344
EMI@59,674/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Dark Edition

₹28.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,16,090
RTO
3,13,382
Insurance
95,516
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,25,488
EMI@60,731/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Petrol AT

₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,24,890
RTO
2,58,489
Insurance
1,03,265
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,87,144
EMI@59,907/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Stealth Edition

₹28.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,44,490
RTO
3,16,932
Insurance
96,254
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,58,176
EMI@61,433/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹28.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,48,490
RTO
2,60,849
Insurance
1,04,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,13,973
EMI@60,483/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition 6S Petrol AT

₹28.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,57,990
RTO
2,61,799
Insurance
1,04,483
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,24,772
EMI@60,715/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol AT

₹28.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,75,390
RTO
2,63,539
Insurance
1,05,123
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,44,552
EMI@61,141/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra 6S Petrol AT

₹28.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,84,890
RTO
2,64,489
Insurance
1,05,473
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,55,352
EMI@61,373/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹28.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,10,390
RTO
2,67,039
Insurance
1,06,412
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,84,341
EMI@61,996/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus AT

₹29.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,15,390
RTO
3,25,795
Insurance
98,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,39,783
EMI@63,187/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Edition 6S Petrol AT

₹28.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,19,890
RTO
2,67,989
Insurance
1,06,761
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,95,140
EMI@62,228/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S AT

₹29.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,24,890
RTO
3,26,982
Insurance
98,345
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,50,717
EMI@63,422/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition AT

₹29.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,48,490
RTO
3,29,932
Insurance
98,959
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,77,881
EMI@64,006/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Dark Edition AT

₹29.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,57,990
RTO
3,31,120
Insurance
99,206
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,88,816
EMI@64,241/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Stealth Edition AT

₹30.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,86,290
RTO
3,34,657
Insurance
99,942
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,21,389
EMI@64,941/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Stealth Edition AT

₹30.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,95,790
RTO
3,35,845
Insurance
1,00,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,32,324
EMI@65,176/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

