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Tata Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
29.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Safari Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Safari specs and features

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition Prices

The Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹29.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition Mileage

All variants of the Safari offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition Colours

The Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition Engine and Transmission

The Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs.

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition Specs & Features

The Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition has Front AC, Distance to Empty, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Tata Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition Price

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition

₹29.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,84,990
RTO
3,22,054
Insurance
97,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,04,852
EMI@62,437/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Driving Range
815 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (235/70R16), Located Underbody
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4668 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
1795 mm
Width
1922 mm

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Remote Air Purifier Operation
No
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - City, Sports & Economy
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) and All Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100000 Kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition EMI
EMI56,193 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
26,14,366
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
26,14,366
Interest Amount
7,57,209
Payable Amount
33,71,575

Tata Safari other Variants

Safari Smart Petrol MT

₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
13,29,000
RTO
1,44,900
Insurance
62,934
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,37,334
EMI@33,043/mo
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Close

Safari Smart

₹17.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,66,290
RTO
1,94,657
Insurance
70,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,32,261
EMI@37,233/mo
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Safari Pure X Petrol MT

₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,190
RTO
1,80,919
Insurance
74,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,326
EMI@40,953/mo
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Safari Pure X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹19.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,01,190
RTO
1,86,119
Insurance
76,631
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,64,440
EMI@42,223/mo
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Safari Pure X

₹20.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,190
RTO
2,30,020
Insurance
78,172
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,57,882
EMI@44,232/mo
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Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol MT

₹20.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,75,090
RTO
1,93,509
Insurance
79,351
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,48,450
EMI@44,029/mo
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Safari Pure X Petrol AT

₹20.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,91,090
RTO
1,95,109
Insurance
79,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,66,639
EMI@44,420/mo
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Safari Pure X Dark Edition

₹21.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,01,190
RTO
2,36,520
Insurance
79,524
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,17,734
EMI@45,518/mo
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Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹21.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,27,190
RTO
1,98,719
Insurance
81,268
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,07,677
EMI@45,302/mo
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Safari Pure X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹21.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,52,590
RTO
2,01,259
Insurance
82,203
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,36,552
EMI@45,923/mo
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View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,90,990
RTO
2,47,745
Insurance
81,859
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,21,094
EMI@47,740/mo
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Safari Pure X AT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,91,090
RTO
2,47,757
Insurance
81,862
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,21,209
EMI@47,742/mo
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Safari Adventure X Plus Petrol AT

₹22.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,35,990
RTO
2,09,599
Insurance
85,272
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,31,361
EMI@47,961/mo
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View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition

₹22.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,43,090
RTO
2,54,257
Insurance
83,214
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,81,061
EMI@49,029/mo
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View breakup

Safari Pure X Dark Edition AT

₹22.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,52,590
RTO
2,55,445
Insurance
83,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,91,996
EMI@49,264/mo
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View breakup

Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹22.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,88,090
RTO
2,14,809
Insurance
87,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,90,589
EMI@49,234/mo
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Safari Adventure X Plus AT

₹24.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
20,51,890
RTO
2,67,857
Insurance
86,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,06,291
EMI@51,721/mo
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Safari Accomplished X Petrol MT

₹24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
20,84,290
RTO
2,24,429
Insurance
90,730
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,99,949
EMI@51,584/mo
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Safari Adventure Plus X Dark Edition AT

₹24.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
21,03,890
RTO
2,74,357
Insurance
87,396
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,66,143
EMI@53,007/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹24.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,36,290
RTO
2,29,629
Insurance
92,644
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,59,063
EMI@52,855/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished X

₹25.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
21,84,290
RTO
2,84,407
Insurance
89,487
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,58,684
EMI@54,996/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Dark Edition

₹26.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,36,290
RTO
2,90,907
Insurance
90,840
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,18,537
EMI@56,283/mo
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Safari Accomplished X Petrol AT

₹25.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,890
RTO
2,40,989
Insurance
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FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,88,204
EMI@55,631/mo
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Safari Accomplished X Plus Petrol MT

₹26.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,73,490
RTO
2,43,349
Insurance
97,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,15,032
EMI@56,207/mo
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Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Petrol MT

₹26.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
22,82,990
RTO
2,44,299
Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
26,25,832
EMI@56,439/mo
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Safari Accomplished X Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹26.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,01,890
RTO
2,46,189
Insurance
98,738
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,47,317
EMI@56,901/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹26.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,06,590
RTO
2,46,659
Insurance
98,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,52,660
EMI@57,016/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition 6S Petrol MT

₹26.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,16,090
RTO
2,47,609
Insurance
99,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,63,460
EMI@57,248/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol MT

₹26.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,33,490
RTO
2,49,349
Insurance
99,901
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,83,240
EMI@57,673/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra 6S Petrol MT

₹26.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,42,990
RTO
2,50,299
Insurance
1,00,251
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,94,040
EMI@57,905/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished X AT

₹27.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,49,890
RTO
3,05,107
Insurance
93,794
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,49,291
EMI@59,093/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dark Edition

₹27.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,66,590
RTO
2,48,089
Insurance
86,762
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,01,941
EMI@58,075/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol MT

₹27.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,68,490
RTO
2,52,849
Insurance
1,01,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,23,028
EMI@58,528/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus

₹27.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,73,490
RTO
3,08,057
Insurance
94,408
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,76,455
EMI@59,677/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual 6 STR Dark Edition

₹27.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,76,090
RTO
2,49,039
Insurance
87,043
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,12,672
EMI@58,306/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Edition 6S Petrol MT

₹27.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
23,77,990
RTO
2,53,799
Insurance
1,01,539
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,33,828
EMI@58,761/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S

₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,82,990
RTO
3,09,245
Insurance
94,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,87,390
EMI@59,912/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Dark Edition AT

₹28.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,01,890
RTO
3,11,607
Insurance
95,147
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,09,144
EMI@60,379/mo
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View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Stealth Edition Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual 7 STR

₹27.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,04,490
RTO
2,51,879
Insurance
87,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,44,753
EMI@58,995/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition

₹28.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,06,590
RTO
3,12,195
Insurance
95,269
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,14,554
EMI@60,496/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Petrol AT

₹27.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,15,390
RTO
2,57,539
Insurance
1,02,915
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,76,344
EMI@59,674/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Dark Edition

₹28.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,16,090
RTO
3,13,382
Insurance
95,516
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,25,488
EMI@60,731/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Petrol AT

₹27.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,24,890
RTO
2,58,489
Insurance
1,03,265
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,87,144
EMI@59,907/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Stealth Edition

₹28.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,44,490
RTO
3,16,932
Insurance
96,254
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,58,176
EMI@61,433/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹28.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,48,490
RTO
2,60,849
Insurance
1,04,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,13,973
EMI@60,483/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR

₹28.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,990
RTO
3,22,249
Insurance
1,25,930
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,98,669
EMI@62,304/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition 6S Petrol AT

₹28.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,57,990
RTO
2,61,799
Insurance
1,04,483
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,24,772
EMI@60,715/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 6 STR

₹29.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,59,990
RTO
3,23,499
Insurance
1,26,316
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,10,305
EMI@62,554/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol AT

₹28.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,75,390
RTO
2,63,539
Insurance
1,05,123
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,44,552
EMI@61,141/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra 6S Petrol AT

₹28.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,84,890
RTO
2,64,489
Insurance
1,05,473
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,55,352
EMI@61,373/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR

₹29.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,84,990
RTO
3,26,624
Insurance
1,27,280
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,39,394
EMI@63,179/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 6 STR Dark Edition

₹29.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,94,990
RTO
3,23,304
Insurance
97,568
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,16,362
EMI@62,684/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 6 STR

₹29.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,94,990
RTO
3,27,874
Insurance
1,27,666
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,51,030
EMI@63,429/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic 7 STR Dark Edition

₹28.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,08,490
RTO
2,62,279
Insurance
90,963
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,62,232
EMI@61,521/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Edition Petrol AT

₹28.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,10,390
RTO
2,67,039
Insurance
1,06,412
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,84,341
EMI@61,996/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished X Plus AT

₹29.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,15,390
RTO
3,25,795
Insurance
98,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,39,783
EMI@63,187/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dark Edition

₹28.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,17,990
RTO
2,63,229
Insurance
91,245
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,72,964
EMI@61,751/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Edition 6S Petrol AT

₹28.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,19,890
RTO
2,67,989
Insurance
1,06,761
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,95,140
EMI@62,228/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S AT

₹29.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,24,890
RTO
3,26,982
Insurance
98,345
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,50,717
EMI@63,422/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished X Plus Stealth Edition Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹29.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,46,390
RTO
2,66,069
Insurance
92,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,05,045
EMI@62,441/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition AT

₹29.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,48,490
RTO
3,29,932
Insurance
98,959
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,77,881
EMI@64,006/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished X Plus Stealth Edition Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic 6 STR

₹29.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,55,890
RTO
2,67,019
Insurance
92,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,15,776
EMI@62,671/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Dark Edition AT

₹29.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,57,990
RTO
3,31,120
Insurance
99,206
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,88,816
EMI@64,241/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished X Plus Stealth Edition AT

₹30.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,86,290
RTO
3,34,657
Insurance
99,942
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,21,389
EMI@64,941/mo
Add to Compare
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Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹30.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,94,990
RTO
3,40,374
Insurance
1,31,522
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,67,386
EMI@65,930/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished X Plus 6S Stealth Edition AT

₹30.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,95,790
RTO
3,35,845
Insurance
1,00,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,32,324
EMI@65,176/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic 6 STR

₹30.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,04,990
RTO
3,41,624
Insurance
1,31,908
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,79,022
EMI@66,180/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹31.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,29,990
RTO
3,44,749
Insurance
1,32,872
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,08,111
EMI@66,805/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic 7 STR Dark Edition

₹30.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,29,990
RTO
3,40,179
Insurance
1,01,079
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,71,748
EMI@66,024/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic 6 STR

₹31.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,39,990
RTO
3,45,999
Insurance
1,33,257
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,19,746
EMI@67,056/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Safari Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dark Edition

₹30.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,39,990
RTO
3,41,429
Insurance
1,01,339
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,83,258
EMI@66,271/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Safari Alternatives

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14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
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SafarivsAlcazar
Mahindra XUV 7XO

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13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
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Toyota Innova Hycross

18.86 - 30.83 Lakhs
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Toyota Innova Crysta

19.72 - 26.77 Lakhs
SafarivsInnova Crysta
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
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SafarivsVF MPV 7
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.97 - 28.61 Lakhs
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