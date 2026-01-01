|Engine
|1956 cc
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Safari Adventure X Plus, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹22.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Safari deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Safari Adventure X Plus is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.
The Safari Adventure X Plus is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.25 Lakhs or the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs.
The Safari Adventure X Plus has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, AM/FM Radio, Heater and Cruise Control.