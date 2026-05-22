Diesel SUVs have been popular in India ever since SUVs were introduced in the country. The popular older SUVs, including Tata Sumo, Tata Sierra, Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, and Mahindra Scorpio, among others, were powered by diesel. Diesel is still a preferred fuel choice for those who want a fuel-efficient cars and cover large distances using their cars. With automatic transmission becoming popular, here are 5 automatic diesel SUVs I would choose in 2026 as my first car:

1 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Fortuner has been one of India’s most favourite SUVs, along with being heavily popular in the country for well over a decade. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options, but the diesel engine option is the more popular one. It boasts a 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter transmission. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted locations. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹37.61 lakh.

2 Isuzu MU-X Engine 1,898 cc Mileage 13.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to take it to the remotest of locations in India and still be worry-free. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.53 lakh.

3 Mahindra Scorpio N Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.12-15.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra ScorpioN has quickly become a crowd favourite, owing to its space, affordability, and 4x4 options. The Mahindra ScorpioN gets a seven-seater variant along with 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted territories with their family. Additionally, it is powered by a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.49 lakh.

4 Tata Safari Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 14.5-16.3 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Safari takes up the last spot on the list, with the seven-seater three-row SUV being powered by the same engine as the Jeep Meridian, a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The diesel automatic variant of the Tata Safari boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.09 lakh.

5 Jeep Meridian Engine 1,956 cc Mileage 15-16 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The seven-seater three-row SUV from American automaker Jeep is a massively underrated proposition in the premium SUV space. Powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission, it is equipped with 4x2 and 4x4 options. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹27.18 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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