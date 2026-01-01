|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic 7 STR Dark Edition, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹28.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Safari offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic 7 STR Dark Edition is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic 7 STR Dark Edition is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic 7 STR Dark Edition has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Tachometer, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Third Row Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Alexa Compatibility.