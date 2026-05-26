5 SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs in India since the very beginning of its journey in the country. Kia started its journey in India with the launch of the Seltos. The SUV received a major overhaul in the recent past through its second generational avatar, which has upped the premium quotient of the Seltos significantly. The widely popular mid-size SUV is known for its combination of futuristic technology, multiple powertrain options, and premium cabin experience. The SUV has achieved a top-tier five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, marking it as one of the safest ICE vehicles in its category. However, there are many customers who seek more. Upgrading from the Kia Seltos means seeking better performance, enhanced cabin space, as well as true off-road capability, while retaining a Seltos-like premium tech-enabled experience.

If you are one of those who owns a Kia Seltos and is planning an upgrade, here are the five best, most practical upgrade options.