5 SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Kia Seltos
Upgrading from Kia Seltos means the customer is seeking better performance, enhanced cabin space, and may be true off-roading capability, while retaining the premium tech-laden experience.
Kia Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs in India since the very beginning of its journey in the country. Kia started its journey in India with the launch of the Seltos. The SUV received a major overhaul in the recent past through its second generational avatar, which has upped the premium quotient of the Seltos significantly. The widely popular mid-size SUV is known for its combination of futuristic technology, multiple powertrain options, and premium cabin experience. The SUV has achieved a top-tier five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, marking it as one of the safest ICE vehicles in its category. However, there are many customers who seek more. Upgrading from the Kia Seltos means seeking better performance, enhanced cabin space, as well as true off-road capability, while retaining a Seltos-like premium tech-enabled experience.
If you are one of those who owns a Kia Seltos and is planning an upgrade, here are the five best, most practical upgrade options.
Engine1,997 cc
Mileage13-17 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Mahindra XUV 7XO could be a highly viable iupgrade option for Kia Seltos owners. This offers the Seltos owners chance to step into the seven-seater segment. While the cabin space gets a significant increase, the massive bump in road presence and engine power also come along with it. The XUV 7XO is widely praised for its segment-defining ride quality, powerful and punchy 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, luxury touches like the AdrenoX touchscreen infotainment system, etc. The Mahindra XUV 7Xo comes priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹26.04 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine1,498 cc
Mileage14.5-16.3 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Tata Safari sits in the same league as Mahindra XUV 7XO. It is the flagship SUV from Tata Motors and bears the iconic nomenclature. The Tata Safari is known for its muscular stance, level 2 ADAS suite, a heavily acoustic-damped interior, and a spacious cabin that is apt for longer journeys. Also, the powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine is another key USP of the Safari. Kia Seltos owners seeking an upgrade can definitely think of the Tata Safari. It comes priced between s 15.49 lakh and ₹27.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine1,451 cc
Mileage12.34-13.79 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
MG Hector was the brand's first car in India, and since the very beginning of its journey in the country, this SUV has garnered a lot of customer interest. The Hector, like any other MG car, is known for its tech-forward approach. Additionally, the massive size commanding a strong road presence is a key USP. For a Seltos owner, the Hector promises a massive leap in in-car tech-aided features, second-row legroom, and an airy cabin. Some of the key features include an expansive panoramic sunroof, a massive 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, etc. The Hector comes priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹23 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine1,956 cc
Mileage16.2-17.1 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
If you want to shift to a global premium brand with unmatched driving dynamics, the Jeep Compass seems a perfect choice for your next upgrade. The robust build quality and driving capability offered by the Jeep Compass certainly make it a worthy upgrade from the Kia Seltos. The Compass' suspension is known as one of the best setups in India, which promises a more comfortable journey experience over broken roads than the stiffly sprung Seltos. Also, the powerful engine is another advantage.
Engine1,997 cc
Mileage12.12-15.94 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
You may ask how the Mahindra Scorpio-N is an upgrade from the Seltos. Well, if your upgrade motivation shifts towards a tough, body-on-frame SUV promising capable off-roading ability without compromising the modern amenities, the Mahindra Scorpio-N should be your pick. The SUV comes with a beast-like character, gets a commanding height, 4x4 capabilities and a highly spacious three-row seating layout. It is priced between ₹13.60 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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