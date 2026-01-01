|Engine
|1956 cc
|Mileage
|14.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Safari Accomplished X AT, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹27.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Safari deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Safari Accomplished X AT is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.
The Safari Accomplished X AT is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.25 Lakhs or the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs.
The Safari Accomplished X AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, AM/FM Radio, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.