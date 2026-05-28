5 family cars I would honestly buy for their comfortable rear seats

When it comes to buying a car for the family, rear-seat comfort takes precedence over factors such as outright performance or driving dynamics. This is especially true when use cases span school drops, office commutes, and long-distance highway trips. Features such as reclining and/or ventilated seats, spacious 2nd rows, multi-zone climate control, and ease of ingress can completely change the ownership experience. Here are five cars and SUVs that stand out for their exceptionally comfortable second-row experience.

1 Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 13-17 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XUV 7XO makes a strong case for itself with a six-seater cabin that feels genuinely premium. The three-row SUV is equipped with second-row slide and recline functionality as well as ventilated rear seats, which are rare in the segment. The cabin feels modern with a triple 12.3-inch screen setup stretching across the dashboard, while rear occupants benefit from front and rear wireless charging, multi-zone ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof with added UV protection, and a powerful 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos support. The new DAVINCI suspension setup also helps improve ride comfort over broken roads, making it especially suited for highway runs. Powertrain options include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (197 bhp/380 Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (182 bhp/up to 450 Nm), paired with manual and automatic gearbox choices.

2 Tata Safari Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 14.5-16.3 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Safari continues to focus heavily on cabin comfort, particularly for second-row passengers. Buyers can opt for captain seats in the six-seater variants, which significantly improve comfort for long-distance travel. Ventilated second-row seats further elevate the experience, while the large glasshouse helps create a sense of openness. The Safari is further packed with creature comforts, including a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, rear sunshades, wireless charger, air purifier, and a 10-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos support. The SUV is available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (168 bhp/280 Nm) and a 2.0-litre diesel engine (168 bhp/350 Nm), both offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.

3 Honda City Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 17.77-27.26 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda City remains one of the most comfortable sedans on sale in India thanks to its lounge-like rear seats and impressive ride comfort. Rear passengers get generous legroom and supportive seat cushioning. Honda has updated the cabin with a new 10.1-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and multiple charging ports. The rear lounge seats remain a highlight, while the proven 1.5-litre petrol engine continues to deliver refined and predictable performance without feeling stressed in city conditions. The sedan uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (119 bhp/145 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. A 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine is also available, paired with an e-CVT.

4 Mahindra XEV 9S Engine 59-79 kWh cc Speed 202 kmph View Offers View More Details While the regular XEV 9e brings a coupe-SUV body that is not necessarily the most comfortable for passengers in the rear, the Mahindra XEV 9S was designed with rear-seat comfort in mind. The SUV features reclining and sliding rear seats, a flat-floor layout for improved legroom, and a powered Boss Mode that rear occupants can use to free up more space by sliding out the front passenger seat. Mahindra has also integrated rear entertainment screens, making it particularly attractive for family road trips. The cabin packs several premium features, including ventilated seating, a panoramic sky roof, ambient lighting, an advanced air purification system, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio setup. The overall cabin volume and large boot also improve practicality for long vacations and airport runs. The XEV 9S is offered with multiple LFP battery pack options paired to a rear-mounted electric motor producing 380 Nm of torque. Claimed single-charge range estimates go up to 679 km (79 kWh variant).

5 Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1,987 cc Mileage 16.13-23.24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Innova Hycross remains one of the strongest options for rear-seat comfort, particularly for large families. Higher variants feature powered second-row Ottoman seats that allow passengers to recline and stretch out during long highway drives, giving the MPV a near business-class feel. Wide-opening doors, supportive seat cushioning, and excellent visibility make ingress and egress extremely easy for children as well as elderly passengers. Features such as ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, JBL audio system, powered driver’s seat with memory, and connected car technology further strengthen its premium positioning. The Innova Hycross is available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (173 bhp/209 Nm) and a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid setup (184 bhp combined output), with the hybrid version particularly standing out for long-distance efficiency and smooth highway cruising.

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