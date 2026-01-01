|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Safari offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.95 Lakhs or the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs.
The Safari Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual 7 STR has Alexa Compatibility, Cruise Control, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Cabin-Boot Access, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Instantaneous Consumption.