|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition 6S Petrol AT, equipped with a Hyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹28.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Safari offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition 6S Petrol AT is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.
The Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition 6S Petrol AT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.25 Lakhs or the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs.
The Safari Accomplished X Plus Dark Edition 6S Petrol AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, AM/FM Radio, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.