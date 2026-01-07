Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at ₹12.89 lakh
- Tata Motors launches petrol versions of Harrier and Safari with the new 1.5L turbo engine that was debuted with the Sierra.
Tata Motors has launched petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari in the Indian market, expanding the two SUVs’ powertrain options beyond diesel. Prices for the Harrier Petrol start at ₹12.89 lakh, while the Safari Petrol is priced from ₹13.29 lakh (both ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Both models are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo-GDi petrol engine, which produces 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque. The engine can be had with both manual and automatic transmissions across multiple variants. The carmaker claims the new petrol models boast segment-best fuel efficiency, with the Harrier Petrol also receiving an India Book of Records entry for achieving the highest fuel efficiency by a petrol manual SUV over a 12-hour drive.
With the new engines, the Harrier and Safari boast refined performance and significantly reduced NVH levels, while offering the same premium package and capabilities that they are known for. The new update positions the two as direct rivals to popular petrol-powered SUVs.
Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol: Feature highlights
The Harrier and Safari Petrol not only retain all the equipment introduced to the nameplates with the latest updates, but also add some new amenities. Key equipment includes a large 36.9 cm infotainment touchscreen, Dolby Atmos-enabled audio system, a digital rear-view mirror with an integrated dashcam, memory ORVMs with reverse assist, and a dual camera washer system. Both SUVs feature connected car technology and a suite of creature comforts such as a sliding front armrest and built-in navigation with voice assistant integration.
All variants of the Harrier and Safari powered by the new engine are confirmed to have received a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, bringing the petrol lineup in line with the diesel models on the safety front. The SUVs continue to boast a Level-2 ADAS suite with 22 safety features.
Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol: Variants
The Harrier Petrol range spans Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless trims, with Dark and Red Dark editions available on select variants. The Safari Petrol is offered in Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished trims, including six- and seven-seat configurations, along with Dark and Red Dark editions at the top end.
With the introduction of petrol engines, Tata Motors aims to broaden the appeal of the Harrier and Safari SUVs to buyers seeking the refined driving dynamics of petrol powertrains, while maintaining feature parity and safety credentials across the lineup.
Tata Harrier Petrol: Variant-wise pricing
Harrier
MT
AT
#DARK MT
#DARK AT
|Smart
12,89,000
–
–
–
|Pure X
15,99,990
17,53,190
16,63,390
17,91,090
|Adventure X
16,86,490
18,47,290
17,38,490
18,89,990
|Adventure X+
17,13,590
18,74,390
17,65,590
19,26,390
|Fearless X
19,99,990
21,78,890
20,65,390
22,30,890
|Fearless X+
22,11,990
23,53,890
22,63,990
24,05,890
|Fearless Ultra
22,71,990
24,13,890
–
–
|Fearless Ultra Red #DARK
23,26,990
24,68,890
–
–
Tata Safari Petrol: Variant-wise pricing
Safari
MT
AT
#DARK MT
#DARK AT
|Smart
13,29,000
–
–
–
|Pure X
16,49,190
17,91,090
17,01,190
18,52,590
|Adventure X+
17,75,090
19,35,990
18,27,190
19,88,090
|Accomplished X
20,84,290
22,49,890
21,36,290
23,01,890
|Accomplished X+
22,73,490
24,15,390
23,06,590
24,48,490
|Accomplished X+ 6S
22,82,990
24,24,890
23,16,090
24,57,990
|Accomplished Ultra
23,33,490
24,75,390
–
–
|Accomplished Ultra 6S
23,42,990
24,84,890
–
–
|Accomplished Ultra Red #DARK
23,68,490
25,10,390
–
–
|Accomplished Ultra Red #DARK 6S
23,77,990
25,19,890
–
–
