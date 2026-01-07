Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh

Tata Motors has launched petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari in the Indian market, expanding the two SUVs’ powertrain options beyond diesel. Prices for the Harrier Petrol start at ₹12.89 lakh, while the Safari Petrol is priced from ₹13.29 lakh (both ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Both models are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo-GDi petrol engine, which produces 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque. The engine can be had with both manual and automatic transmissions across multiple variants. The carmaker claims the new petrol models boast segment-best fuel efficiency, with the Harrier Petrol also receiving an India Book of Records entry for achieving the highest fuel efficiency by a petrol manual SUV over a 12-hour drive.

With the new engines, the Harrier and Safari boast refined performance and significantly reduced NVH levels, while offering the same premium package and capabilities that they are known for. The new update positions the two as direct rivals to popular petrol-powered SUVs.

Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol: Feature highlights

The Harrier and Safari Petrol not only retain all the equipment introduced to the nameplates with the latest updates, but also add some new amenities. Key equipment includes a large 36.9 cm infotainment touchscreen, Dolby Atmos-enabled audio system, a digital rear-view mirror with an integrated dashcam, memory ORVMs with reverse assist, and a dual camera washer system. Both SUVs feature connected car technology and a suite of creature comforts such as a sliding front armrest and built-in navigation with voice assistant integration.

All variants of the Harrier and Safari powered by the new engine are confirmed to have received a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, bringing the petrol lineup in line with the diesel models on the safety front. The SUVs continue to boast a Level-2 ADAS suite with 22 safety features.

Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol: Variants

The Harrier Petrol range spans Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless trims, with Dark and Red Dark editions available on select variants. The Safari Petrol is offered in Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished trims, including six- and seven-seat configurations, along with Dark and Red Dark editions at the top end.

With the introduction of petrol engines, Tata Motors aims to broaden the appeal of the Harrier and Safari SUVs to buyers seeking the refined driving dynamics of petrol powertrains, while maintaining feature parity and safety credentials across the lineup.

Tata Harrier Petrol: Variant-wise pricing Harrier MT AT #DARK MT #DARK AT Smart 12,89,000 – – – Pure X 15,99,990 17,53,190 16,63,390 17,91,090 Adventure X 16,86,490 18,47,290 17,38,490 18,89,990 Adventure X+ 17,13,590 18,74,390 17,65,590 19,26,390 Fearless X 19,99,990 21,78,890 20,65,390 22,30,890 Fearless X+ 22,11,990 23,53,890 22,63,990 24,05,890 Fearless Ultra 22,71,990 24,13,890 – – Fearless Ultra Red #DARK 23,26,990 24,68,890 – –

Tata Safari Petrol: Variant-wise pricing Safari MT AT #DARK MT #DARK AT Smart 13,29,000 – – – Pure X 16,49,190 17,91,090 17,01,190 18,52,590 Adventure X+ 17,75,090 19,35,990 18,27,190 19,88,090 Accomplished X 20,84,290 22,49,890 21,36,290 23,01,890 Accomplished X+ 22,73,490 24,15,390 23,06,590 24,48,490 Accomplished X+ 6S 22,82,990 24,24,890 23,16,090 24,57,990 Accomplished Ultra 23,33,490 24,75,390 – – Accomplished Ultra 6S 23,42,990 24,84,890 – – Accomplished Ultra Red #DARK 23,68,490 25,10,390 – – Accomplished Ultra Red #DARK 6S 23,77,990 25,19,890 – –

